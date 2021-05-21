Illinois reports 1,573 coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Public health officials on Friday announced another 1,573 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 21 additional deaths.

The cases were among 73,099 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.2 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,373,457 cases and 22,556 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,426 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 360 needing intensive care and 206 on ventilators.