Illinois reports 1,778 coronavirus cases, 40 deaths

Public health officials on Thursday announced another 1,778 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 40 additional deaths.

The cases were among 96,296 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3 percent, health officials said.

Nearly 100,000 vaccine doses were administered across the state yesterday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,348,176 cases and 22,136 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday night, 2,055 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 483 needing intensive care and 243 on ventilators.