Illinois reports 1,795 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

Illinois public health officials on Wednesday announced 1,795 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,166,717 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The state’s death toll now stands at 20,057.

The new cases were among 49,937 tests sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health, The state’s positivity rate remains at 2.8 percent.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

As of Tuesday night, 1,719 people statewide were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 375 patients requiring intensive care and 176 on ventilators.