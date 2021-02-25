Illinois reports 1,884 cases of coronavirus, 32 more deaths

Illinois health officials on Thursday reported 1,884 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as 32 additional deaths.

In total, the state has had 1,181,226 cases of the virus and 20,406 deaths since the pandemic began.

In the past 24 hours, labs have processed 91,292 coronavirus tests.

As of Wednesday night, 1,463 people were hospitalized across Illinois with the virus. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 168 were on ventilators.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The seven-day statewide positivity rate currently stands at 2.5 percent.