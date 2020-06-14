Illinois reports 19 COVID-19 deaths, lowest daily death toll since early April

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Sunday that an additional 19 people have died of coronavirus. The daily death toll has not been this low since April 2, when it was reported that 16 people had died.

There were 672 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the most recent 24 hour period, bringing the state's total to 132,543 cases. At least 6,308 people have died.

The state said that 1,190,985 people have been tested, and the current seven-day statewide positivity rate is 3 percent.