Illinois reports 1,953 new COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

Health officials on Thursday said another 1,953 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a slight bump in daily caseloads compared to the past three days.

The new cases are among 48,982 test results submitted to the state in the last day.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 28 additional deaths from the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 8,242.

The state’s testing positivity rate is now 3.8%.

As of Wednesday night, 1,609 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 346 were in the ICU and 141 were on ventilators.