Illinois reports 2,022 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths

Illinois public health officials on Wednesday announced 2,022 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 44 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,179,342 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The state’s death toll now stands at 20,374.

The new cases were among 82,976 tests sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health, The state’s positivity rate remains at 2.6 percent.

As of Tuesday night, 1,511 people statewide were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 338 patients requiring intensive care and 172 on ventilators.