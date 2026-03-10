Teen charged month after Chicago shooting that wounded 12-year-old boy

The Brief A 16-year-old boy has been charged with shooting a 12-year-old last month on Chicago’s West Side. Police said the teen fired at a vehicle, grazing the younger boy in the head. The victim was hospitalized in fair condition, and the suspect was later arrested and charged.



A 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting a 12-year-old boy last month on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

Just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 3, police said the teen fired shots at the boy who was riding in a vehicle, grazing him in the head in the 900 block of North Leamington Avenue.

The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

The teen was arrested Monday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.