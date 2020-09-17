Illinois reports 2,056 new COVID-19 cases

State health officials on Thursday said another 2,056 people have contracted COVID-19, marking a bump up in cases that have remained under 2,000 for the past six days.

The new cases were among 57,800 coronavirus test results submitted to the state, setting the state’s positivity rate at 3.6%.

The Illinois Department of Health also announced 25 more deaths tied to COVID-19.

Illinois’ totals now stand at 268,207 cases and 8,392 deaths, health officials said.

As of Wednesday night, 1,558 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 359 in the ICU and 144 on ventilators.

