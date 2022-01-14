Illinois reports 207,203 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 738 deaths in past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 207,203 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 738 deaths since Jan. 7.

According to IDPH, currently there is a total of 2,589,640 cases, including 29,099 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

In the past week, laboratories have reported 1,956,972 specimens for a total of 47,949,094.

As of Thursday night, 7,320 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,148 patients were in the ICU and 657 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Updated data analysis shows almost 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois are unvaccinated, according to IDPH .

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 7 – 13, 2022 is 10.6%, IDPH reports. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 7 – 13, 2022 is 15.6%.

A total of 19,893,424 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, IDPH reports. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 51,070 doses.

Since Jan. 7, 2022, 357,487 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, almost 74% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 65% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 42% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).