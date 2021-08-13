Illinois reports 21,334 coronavirus cases, 92 deaths in the past week

Public health officials on Friday announced 21,334 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 92 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 421,009 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 5.1 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said 76 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 59 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,457,687 cases and 23,594 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,652 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 345 needing intensive care and 162 on ventilators.