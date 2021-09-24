Illinois reports 21,787 coronavirus cases, 239 deaths in the past week

Public health officials on Friday announced 21,787 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 239 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 797,018 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.7 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said over 80 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 63 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,612,129 cases and 24,783 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,926 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 474 needing intensive care and 252 on ventilators.