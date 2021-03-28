Illinois reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,250 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths, on Sunday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,237,828 cases, including 21,251 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,729 specimens for a total of 20,134,295.

As of Saturday night, 1,337 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 269 patients were in the ICU and 107 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 21-27, 2021 is 3.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 21-27, 2021 is 3.6%.

On Saturday, 110,211 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in Illinois.