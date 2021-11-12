Illinois reports 22,600 coronavirus cases, 129 deaths in the past week

Public health officials on Friday announced 22,600 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 129 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 906,911 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.5 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said nearly 67 percent of Illinois' total population have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 61 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,735,586 cases and 26,077 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,553 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 307 needing intensive care and 140 on ventilators.