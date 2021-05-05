Illinois reports 2,410 coronavirus cases, 30 deaths

Public health officials on Wednesday announced another 2,410 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 30 additional deaths.

More than half of Illinois adults and 80% of seniors have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said.

The cases were among 77,670 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.3 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,346,398 cases and 22,096 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday night, 2,060 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 496 needing intensive care and 249 on ventilators.

