Illinois reports 244 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Public health officials on Monday announced another 244 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 14 additional deaths.

The cases were among 27,348 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 1.1 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,385,489 cases and 22,963 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Sunday night, 788 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 217 needing intensive care and 116 on ventilators.