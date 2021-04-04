Expand / Collapse search

Illinois reports 2,449 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,449 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 14 additional deaths, on Sunday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,256,634 cases, including 21,373 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 64,116 specimens for a total of 20,626,612.  

As of Saturday night, 1,491 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 336 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 28-April 3, 2021 is 3.8%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 28-April 3, 2021 is 4.3%.

On Saturday, 102,215 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.