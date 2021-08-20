Illinois reports 24,682 coronavirus cases, 126 deaths in the past week

Public health officials on Friday announced 24,682 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 126 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 462,916 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 5.3%, health officials said.

State health officials said more than 77% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 60% are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,482,369 cases and 23,717 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 2,000 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 468 needing intensive care and 234 on ventilators.