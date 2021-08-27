Illinois reports 25,636 coronavirus cases, 174 deaths in the past week

Public health officials on Friday announced 25,636 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 174 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 495,608 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 5.2 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said nearly 78 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 61 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,508,005 cases and 23,889 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 2,240 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 500 needing intensive care and 253 on ventilators.