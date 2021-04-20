Illinois reports 2,587 coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 2,587 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 9 additional deaths.

The cases were among 62,406 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Nearly 82,000 vaccines were administered in Illinois on Monday.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 4 percent, health officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,304,200 cases and 21,685 deaths tied to COVID-19.

Advertisement

As of Monday night, 2,128 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 491 needing intensive care and 227 on ventilators.