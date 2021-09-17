Illinois reports 25,956 coronavirus cases, 285 deaths in the past week

Public health officials on Friday announced 25,956 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 285 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 638,918 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 4.1 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said over 80 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and almost 63 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,590,342 cases and 24,546 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 2,082 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 503 needing intensive care and 275 on ventilators.