Illinois reports 2,728 coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

Public health officials on Wednesday announced another 2,728 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 33 additional deaths.

The cases were among 87,698 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.4 percent, health officials said.

More than 106,000 vaccine doses were administered across the state Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,328,454 cases and 21,891 deaths tied to COVID-19.

Advertisement

As of Tuesday night, 2,154 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 502 needing intensive care and 238 on ventilators.