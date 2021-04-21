Illinois reports 2,765 coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

Public health officials on Wednesday announced another 2,765 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 28 additional deaths.

The cases were among 81,133 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

More tha 140,000 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday across the state.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.8 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,309,552 cases and 21,722 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday night, 2,191 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 521 needing intensive care and 237 on ventilators.

