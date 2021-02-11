Illinois reports 2,838 coronavirus cases, 102 deaths

Public health officials on Thursday announced another 2,838 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 102 additional deaths.

The cases were among 96,525 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.3 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,155,833 cases and 19,841 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday night, 1,954 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 448 needing intensive care and 227 on ventilators.