Illinois reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths, 673 additional cases

The Illinois Department of Health announced Saturday that 29 people have died of COVID-19 in the most recent 24 hour period.

That brings the death toll to 6,289 people since the pandemic began. Though 29 is a lower than usual daily death toll, it has been lower this month:

On June 1, the state reported 23 deaths.

On June 8, the state reported 22 deaths.

The health department said that 673 new cases of coronavirus were reported, bring the total to 131,871 across the state.

The preliminary statewide positivity for cases is 3 percent. The state said that 1,168,945 tests have been done.