Illinois reports 2,907 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,907 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 25 additional deaths, on Saturday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,318,998 cases, including 21,802 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 94,766 specimens for a total of 22,208,256.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

As of Friday night, 2,048 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 462 patients were in the ICU and 234 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Advertisement

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 17-23, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 17-23, 2021 is 4.1%.

On Friday, 125,524 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois. .