Illinois reports 30,762 new COVID cases, 59 deaths in past week

Illinois public health officials reported 30,762 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 59 deaths since last Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 3,594,415 cases, including 34,416 deaths, in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,413 individuals in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 140 patients were in the ICU, and 51 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions said 59 Illinois counties are rated at "High Community Level" for COVID-19 — which includes counties around the Chicago and Rockford area.

Those counties include: Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Will, and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Adams, Brown, Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Fulton, Henderson, Knox, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, Menard, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, and Warren in central Illinois; and Alexander, Bond, Calhoun, Crawford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Jersey, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash and Williamson in Southern Illinois.

An additional 34 counties in Illinois are rated at "Medium Community Level," health officials said.

A total of 23,052,786 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, health officials said. More than 76% of Illinois residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while more than 69% have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. More than 54% of the vaccinated population has an initial booster.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.