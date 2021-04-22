Illinois reports 3,170 coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

Public health officials on Thursday announced another 3,170 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 33 additional deaths.

The cases were among 88,336 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Over 131,000 vaccines were administered Wednesday across the state.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.7 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,312,722 cases and 21,755 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday night, 2,147 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 511 needing intensive care and 238 on ventilators.