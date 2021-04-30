Illinois reports 3,207 coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

Public health officials on Friday announced another 3,207 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 33 additional deaths.

The cases were among 108,063 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.4 percent, health officials said.

More than 100,000 vaccine doses were administered across the state Thursday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,335,055 cases and 21,960 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 2,024 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 475 needing intensive care and 235 on ventilators.