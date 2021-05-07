Illinois reports 3,321 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths

Public health officials on Friday announced another 3,321 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 36 additional deaths.

The cases were among 101,005 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.1 percent, health officials said.

More than 70,000 vaccine does were administered across the state Thursday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,351,497 cases and 22,171 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,977 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 464 needing intensive care and 239 on ventilators.