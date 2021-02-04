Illinois reports 3,328 coronavirus cases, 69 deaths

Public health officials on Thursday announced another 3,328 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 69 additional deaths.

The cases were among 101,307 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.4 percent, health officials said.

80 MORE COVID-19 VACCINATION SITES ADDED IN ILLINOIS

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,137,559 cases and 19,444 deaths tied to COVID-19.

CHICAGO'S COVID-19 TEST SITES CLOSE FOR WINTER STORM

As of Wednesday night, 2,341 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 513 needing intensive care and 265 on ventilators.