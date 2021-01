The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,345 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday, along with 65 additional deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 107,802 tests have been reported by the state.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,123,873 cases in Illinois, and 19,203 individuals have died from the virus.

A total of 15,952,421 tests have been performed in the state thus far.