Illinois reports 3,394 coronavirus cases, 38 deaths

Public health officials on Thursday announced another 3,394 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 38 additional deaths.

The cases were among 89,057 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state reported 107,689 vaccine doses were administered across Illinois Wednesday.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.5 percent, health officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,331,848 cases and 21,927 deaths tied to COVID-19.

Advertisement

As of Wednesday night, 2,115 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 475 needing intensive care and 231 on ventilators.