Illinois reports 342 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 342 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 37 additional deaths, on Sunday.

Additionally, more than 68 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,385,245 cases, including 22,949 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,386 specimens for a total of 24,886,002.

As of Saturday night, 792 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 212 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

On Saturday, 48,500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.