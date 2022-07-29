Illinois reports 35,370 new COVID cases, 48 deaths in past week

Illinois public health officials reported 35,371 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 48 deaths since last Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 3,563,653 cases, including 34,357 deaths, in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,459 individuals in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 153 patients were in the ICU, and 43 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions said 66 Illinois counties are rated at "High Community Level" for COVID-19 — which includes counties around the Chicago and Rockford area.

Those counties include: Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Will, and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Adams, Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Fulton, Hancock, Knox, Macon, Marshall, Moultrie, Pike, Shelby, Vermillion, and Warren in central Illinois; and Bond, Calhoun, Crawford, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Union, Wabash, Wayne, Washington and Williamson in Southern Illinois.

An additional 31 counties in Illinois are rated at "Medium Community Level," health officials said.

"With 97 counties at an elevated risk level for COVID-19, the most important thing people can do to protect themselves is to make sure they are up-to-date on their vaccinations and boosters," said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. "This is the most effective means we have to protect ourselves from serious illness, hospitalization and death. So please don’t wait to get up-to-date!"

A total of 22,985,407 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, health officials said. More than 76% of Illinois residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while more than 69% have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. More than 54% of the vaccinated population has an initial booster.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.