Illinois reports 3,630 new COVID-19 cases, sets daily vaccination record for 3rd straight day

Illinois broke its record for daily coronavirus vaccinations for the third day in a row Friday.

Healthcare providers administered 175,681 shots across the state Friday, breaking the previous record set Thursday by more than 10,000 doses, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

Over 7 million people in Illinois have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, health officials said.

Meanwhile, 3,630 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 13 more have died, health officials said.

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,276,830, including 21,489 deaths.

Advertisement

The statewide positivity rate continued to plateau at 4.2%, where it has been since Thursday, health officials said.