Illinois reports 365 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 365 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 11 additional deaths.

The cases were among 36,408 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 1.1 percent, health officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,385,854 cases and 22,974 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 791 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 226 needing intensive care and 117 on ventilators.

Advertisement



