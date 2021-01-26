Illinois reports 3,667 new COVID-19 cases, 87 additional deaths

Illinois health officials Tuesday announced 3,667 new cases of coronavirus and 87 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,108,430 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Illinois. The state’s death toll now stands at 18,883, health officials said.

In the past 24 hours, 69,285 COVID-19 tests were processed in Illinois labs, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

The state’s average testing-positivity rate over the last week decreased from 7.5% to 7.3%.

As of Monday night, 3,001 people statewide were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, with 608 patients in intensive care and 320 on ventilators.