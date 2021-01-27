Illinois reports 3,751 new COVID-19 cases, 81 additional deaths

Illinois public health officials announced on Wednesday another 3,751 positive cases of COVID-19 and 81 additional deaths.

The new cases were among 80,124 tests sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s positivity rate is 4.5%.

As of Tuesday night, 2,931 people statewide were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 591patients in intensive case and 300 on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,112,181 people in Illinois have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. The state’s death toll now stands at 18,964.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP