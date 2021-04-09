Illinois reports 4,004 coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Illinois health officials announced Friday that 4,004 more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 21 more people have died.

The new cases come along with a record 164,462 more vaccinations Thursday, bringing the total number of doses administered to 6,871,645, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state’s positivity rate is at 4.2% Friday after climbing gradually for several consecutive days, health officials said.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,273,200 Illinois residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said, and 21,476 of them have died.