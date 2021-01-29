Illinois reports 4,156 new COVID-19 cases, 71 additional deaths

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,156 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 71 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,120,528 cases, including 19,138 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 111,057 specimens for a total 15,844,619.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

As of Thursday night, 2,735 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 532 patients were in the ICU and 297 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 22 – Jan. 28 is 4.3 percent.