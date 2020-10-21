Illinois reports 4,342 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths

Illinois health officials Wednesday reported another 4,342 cases of COVID-19 along with 69 additional deaths attributed to the disease.

The new cases were among 66,791 specimens tested over the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s positivity rate is now at 5.7%.

Illinois has now seen a total of 355,217 cases and 9,345 deaths, health officials said.

As of Tuesday night, 2,338 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 502 were in the ICU and 194 were on ventilators.