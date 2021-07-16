Illinois reports 4,449 coronavirus cases, 62 deaths in the last week

Public health officials on Friday announced 4,449 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 62 additional deaths have been recorded in the last week.

The cases were among 228,430 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 1.9%, health officials said.

State health officials said 73% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 57% are fully-vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,399,946 cases and 23,357 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 476 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 94 needing intensive care and 28 on ventilators.