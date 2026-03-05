Pilot killed after small plane crashes behind Deerfield townhomes

The Brief A pilot was killed when a single-engine plane crashed behind townhomes in unincorporated Deerfield. The aircraft struck a roof and two gas meters, causing a small gas leak that was quickly controlled. No one on the ground was hurt, and federal investigators are assisting in the crash probe.



A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed behind a row of townhomes Wednesday night in unincorporated Deerfield.

What we know:

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 800 block of Swallow Street after receiving reports of a downed aircraft.

Responders arriving with the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District found a single-engine aircraft that had crashed behind several homes. Authorities said the pilot was the only person on board and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the aircraft struck the roof area of one of the townhomes and hit two gas meters, causing a small gas leak that was later brought under control. Officials with Nicor Gas responded to the scene.

Authorities said the pilot appeared to avoid causing major structural damage to the homes, and no injuries were reported among people on the ground.

First responders were expected to remain at the scene overnight as investigators worked to determine what caused the crash.

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration will assist in the investigation alongside local authorities.