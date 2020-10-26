Illinois reports 4,729 new cases of COVID-19, 17 more deaths

Public health officials Monday announced another 4,729 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois and 17 additional deaths.

The cases were among 57,264 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health in the last day.

The seven-day testing positivity rate average climbed again to 6.3%, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 378,985 cases and 9,522 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Sunday night, 2,638 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 589 needing intensive care and 238 on ventilators.