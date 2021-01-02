Illinois reports 4,762 new cases of COVID-19, 29 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,762 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 29 additional deaths, on Saturday.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 975,352 cases, including 16,674 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,987 specimens for a total 13,436,652.

FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

As of Friday night, 3,799 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 458 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 26, 2020 – January 1, 2021 is 8.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 26, 2020 – January 1, 2021 is 9.6 percent.



