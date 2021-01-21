Illinois reports 4,979 new COVID-19 cases, 123 additional deaths

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,979 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 123 additional deaths.

Of those 123 additional deaths, 46 were reported in Cook County, four were reported in DuPage County and five were reported in Will County.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,086,333 cases, including 18,520 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 99,036 specimens for a total 15,083,685.

As of Wednesday night, 3,281 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 662 patients were in the ICU and 358 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 14 – Jan. 20 is 5.4 percent.