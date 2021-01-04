Illinois reports 5,059 new cases of COVID-19, 79 more deaths

article

Public health officials Monday announced another 5,059 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois and 79 additional deaths.

The cases were among 48,254 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health in the last day.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 8.6 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 984,880 cases and 16,834 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Sunday night, 3,948 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 816 needing intensive care and 471 on ventilators.

