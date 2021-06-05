Illinois reports 538 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 538 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 32 additional deaths, on Saturday.

Additionally, almost 68 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,384,903 cases, including 22,912 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,827 specimens for a total of 24,847,616.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

As of Friday night, 882 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 232 patients were in the ICU and 123 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Advertisement

On Friday, 55,505 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.