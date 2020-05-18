Illinois reports 59 more COVID-19 deaths Monday; 3rd straight day death toll under 100

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials on Monday announced 2,294 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 96,485.

There were also another 59 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide death toll is now at 4,234.

Within the past 24 hours in Illinois, laboratories have processed 21,297 virus tests. In total, the state has administered 603,241 tests.

The virus has been reported in 100 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Last week, Governor JB Pritzker announced the virus positivity rate in Illinois continues to decline, as the state is on track to begin Phase 3 of its reopening plan in two weeks.

Governor Pritkzer's five-phased plan, named Restore Illinois, is guided by public health metrics designed for reopening businesses, schools, and recreational activities in each phase.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

